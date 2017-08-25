Lufthansa, Condor, eye Air Berlin planes

Thomas Cook's German leisure airline Condor and Lufthansa are interested in taking on a number of planes from insolvent Air Berlin, sources familiar with the negotiations said Thursday.



Lufthansa, which was first to talk with Air Berlin, Wednesday said it had presented a term sheet to the insolvent carrier, setting out its interest in taking over parts of the Air Berlin group.



Those aircraft, up to 90, would include 38 crewed planes Lufthansa already leases from Air Berlin.



The source further said a likely deal could be 80 planes for Lufthansa, 24 for Condor and 40 for easyJet.

