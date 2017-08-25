ECB's Draghi says protectionism threatens global growth

Open trade and global cooperation is vital to lift growth, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday, warning against the threat of protectionism to the world economy.



Indeed, while German's unemployment rate is now under 4 percent, the jobless rate in Spain is still over 17 percent, more than twice the level before the 2007-2009 global financial crisis. Youth unemployment is even more alarming: 45 percent of young Greeks and 38 percent of Spanish youth are out of work.



Much like Fed Chair Janet Yellen earlier on Friday, Draghi defended global financial regulation, which was bolstered after the crisis.

...