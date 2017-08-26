Apple cuts Iran apps from store over sanctions

On a Saturday in mid-August, Iranian entrepreneur Mehdi Nayebi received an email from Apple Inc.'s App Store Review.



About a dozen other Iran-focused apps, including Delion Foods, a meals delivery startup, online store Digikala, Bamilo, an e-commerce marketplace, and ride-hailing app Snapp, were also similarly removed, according to Nayebi, and Delion's co-founder Mahdi Taghizadeh.



A spokeswoman for Apple had no immediate comment.



AloPeyk tried to refute the decision, but instead received an email from Apple, citing trade sanctions enforced by the U.S. Office of Foreign Asset Control, according to Nayebi.



Iran's nuclear-related sanctions were lifted last year following its 2015 agreement with world powers, however some U.S. trade and banking sanctions remain, hindering business. While the deal reached under the Obama administration was seen as a milestone for Iran to join international markets and open its doors to foreign investment and technology, the U.S. under President Donald Trump has pushed for more sanctions against Iran.

...