Russia sanctions disrupt Italy bank’s 5B euro loan deal

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has encountered problems syndicating a loan to Glencore and Qatar's wealth fund to finance their purchase of a stake in the Kremlin-controlled oil major Rosneft because of new U.S. sanctions against Russia. Four banking sources told Reuters that Western banks including from the United States and France have so far put on hold their participation in the syndication of the 5.2 billion euro ($6.13 billion) loan that Intesa provided last year.



Intesa invited about 15 banks to join the loan when it opened the syndication in May.



Intesa, Italy's largest retail bank, declined to comment.

...