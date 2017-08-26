No end to British wage squeeze despite tumbling jobless rate

Britain's economy faces a paradox. Unemployment has fallen to its lowest since 1975 but no end is in sight to the longest squeeze on pay in more than 100 years.



One top BoE official has even questioned whether Britain is returning to the wage stagnation that dogged the country for centuries before the 18th-century Industrial Revolution.



Four percent annual pay rises were typical in Britain before the financial crisis. Now Joyce tries to raise wages by no more than the BoE's inflation target of 2 percent.



During the worst of the crisis, pay was frozen.



Pay grew 2.1 percent in the second quarter, but inflation was up 2.7 percent.

