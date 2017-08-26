Dollar slides as Fed chief Yellen dances around monetary policy

The dollar slid Friday after Fed chief Janet Yellen made no signals about monetary policy, while U.S. stocks ticked higher on hopes of tax reform.



European stocks turned slightly lower in late trading as the euro and pound rose against the dollar.



U.S. stocks, however, made gains on renewed hopes of tax reform.



U.S. equities have struggled this week as Donald Trump berated top members of his Republican party, threatened to shut down the government and rip up a key trade deal with Canada and Mexico.



Seoul's main index rose 0.1 percent, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing more than 1 percent after company heir Lee Jae-Yong was jailed for five years for bribery, perjury and other crimes linked to the corruption scandal that brought down ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

...