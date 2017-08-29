U.S. goods trade deficit widens in July

The U.S. goods trade deficit increased in July as exports fell, suggesting trade would make a modest contribution to economic growth in the third quarter.



The Commerce Department said Monday the goods trade gap increased 1.7 percent to $65.1 billion last month.



Imports fell 0.3 percent, reflecting a 2.8 percent drop in motor vehicle imports as well as a 1.7 percent decline in industrial supplies. Capital goods imports rose 2.0 percent last months and imports of consumer goods dipped 0.1 percent.

