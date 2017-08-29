China is creating the world’s largest power company

With assets of 1.8 trillion yuan ($271 billion), the new entity will be the world's second-biggest company by revenue and largest by installed capacity, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.



The new company, expected to be called National Energy Investment Corp., will have installed capacity of more than 225 gigawatts, topping Electricite de France SA and Enel SpA, according to Frank Yu, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. EDF, as the French generator is known, had net installed capacity of 137.5 gigawatts last year, according to a company presentation.



Shenhua had 1.014 trillion yuan in assets, it said in a report in June, and its listed unit produced about 290 million tons of coal last year. Guodian had total assets of 803 billion yuan, according to a statement from the company posted by state-backed industry group China Electricity Council. Shenhua had 82 gigawatts of generating capacity, while Guodian had 145 gigawatts, according to BNEF.

...