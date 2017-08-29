Wall St to open lower as N.Korea missile test rattles investors

U.S. stocks were set to open sharply lower Tuesday as North Korea's missile test over Japan escalated tensions with the United States, and President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table".



The Dow e-minis were down 108 points, while the Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46 points.



The missile, tested early Tuesday, flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 735 miles off the northern region of Hokkaido, a rare occasion when North Korea fired projectiles over mainland Japan.



Investors scampered to safe-haven assets, with gold jumping to its highest since November and the benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury yield dipping to its lowest since the day after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

...