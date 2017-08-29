Lockheed may move plant to India

Lockheed Martin is closing in on an international deal for F-16 fighter planes, and has offered to eventually build all the jets at a proposed plant in India if it wins a bigger order to supply the Indian Air Force, a top executive said.



Randall L. Howard, who leads F-16 business development, said Lockheed is offering to make India the sole F-16 production center, so eventually it will make the planes not just for India, but also for other countries.



India's government is set to issue a formal request to Lockheed and Saab over the next few days to provide information about their plans to design, develop and produce combat jets in India, a government official said.

...