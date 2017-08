Uber hired Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive late Tuesday, in the hopes he can steer the ride-sharing service away from the string of controversies it has faced in the past year.



Khosrowshahi will be at Uber's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday for an "all-hands" gathering to meet workers at the embattled company.



Khosrowshahi replaces Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was pressured to resign as chief of the leading smartphone-summoned ride service.

...