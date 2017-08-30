Dollar rebounds, Asia stocks gain as North Korea missile test fears recede

The dollar rebounded from a 2 1/2-year low on Wednesday, and Asian stocks took their cue from Wall Street's higher close, as concerns about North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan ebbed.



The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major peers, edged up 0.1 percent to 92.317 .



The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 109.8 yen.



The South Korean won strengthened 0.4 percent, with the dollar buying 1,121.9 won, recovering some of Tuesday's 0.6 percent slide.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.35 percent.



U.S. gasoline futures rose 3.1 percent to $1.8378, bringing gains this week to 10.3 percent.

...