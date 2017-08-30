U.S. second-quarter GDP revised up, fastest in over two years

The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter, notching its quickest pace in more than two years, and there are signs that the momentum was sustained at the start of the third quarter.



Growth last quarter was the strongest since the first quarter of 2015 and followed a 1.2 percent pace in the January-March period. Economists had expected that second-quarter GDP growth would be raised to a 2.7 percent rate.



Consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, grew at a 3.3 percent rate, the fastest in a year, reflecting more spending on motor vehicles, cellphones, housing and utilities than previously estimated.



The saving rate slipped to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent in the first quarter.



Last quarter's rise was the slowest in more than two years and followed a 1.8 percent rate of increase in the first quarter.



Investment on nonresidential structures increased at a 6.2 percent pace, rather than the previously reported 4.9 percent rate.

...