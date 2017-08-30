Wall St makes gains as upbeat data offsets NKorea concerns

Wall Street extended gains in early afternoon trading on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth data outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.



Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 percent annual rate in the April-June period, its quickest pace in more than two years, according to Commerce Department data.



At 12:37 p.m. ET (16:37 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.76 points, or 0.01 percent, at 21,868.13 and the S&P 500 was up 6.88 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,453.18 .



The Nasdaq Composite was up 43.35 points, or 0.69 percent, at 6,345.24 .



The index hit a 2-1/2 year low on Tuesday.

...