Bain brings in Apple for last-minute $18B bid for Toshiba chip

A consortium led by Bain Capital has made a revised last-ditch offer for Toshiba Corp.'s chip unit worth about $18 billion, bringing in Apple Inc. to help bolster its bid, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.



Bain and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. will be responsible for over 1.1 trillion yen, while Apple will provide up to 400 billion yen and Japanese banks will give around 600 billion yen in support, one of the sources said.



Bain's revised bid was first reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK which said it would be structured so that Bain and Toshiba would each hold 46 percent of the unit.



Toshiba, Bain, SK Hynix, Western Digital and INCJ declined to comment.

