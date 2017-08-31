European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus

Investors piled back into European stocks Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a rally a day after geopolitical concern caused a drop across equity markets.



Shares in French medical equipment supplier Biomerieux led gains, jumping 8 percent after it raised its 2017 forecasts, bolstered by a strong first half. Its shares have risen more than 30 percent year-to-date, outperforming the health care sector's modest 1 percent gains.



One weak spot was Swedish property developer JM, whose shares sank 4.5 percent after Norwegian building association OBOS said it sold all its shares in JM.



With the majority of company reports through, Thomson Reuters data estimated earnings for the STOXX 600 would increase 16 percent year-on-year for the second quarter.

