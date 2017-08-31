Dollar buoyant after upbeat U.S. data, hits 2-week high vs yen

The dollar hit a two-week high versus the yen on Thursday, extending its gains after strong U.S. economic data bolstered expectations for a solid U.S. jobs report later this week.



It last changed hands at 110.52 yen, up 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.



In addition, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private-sector employers hired 237,000 workers in August for the biggest monthly increase in five months, driving expectations for a solid U.S. August non-farm payrolls figure.



Recent readings on U.S. inflation have been subdued, however, and U.S. short-term interest rate futures are currently implying a roughly 40 percent chance of the Fed raising interest rates in December.

...