NAFTA negotiators get down to business after tough talk from Trump

After days of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, negotiators get down to business Friday at the second round of talks aimed at revamping it.



Mexico dismissed Trump's threat to scrap NAFTA as posturing -- his "peculiar" negotiating style, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray called it.



Some 14 million U.S. jobs depend on trade with Mexico and Canada, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



Still, Trump being Trump, the Mexican government has come up with a Plan B in case the talks fail.



Trump is also fixated on slashing the United States's $64 billion trade deficit with Mexico -- though economists say it is a structural issue that cannot be changed with trade talks.

...