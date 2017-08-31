Carrefour plunge rattles retail stocks as Europe extends gains

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent while euro zone stocks and blue-chips rose 0.6 percent, boosted by strong gains from miners and construction stocks as the price of copper rose.



Carrefour shares dropped 12.8 percent to their lowest level in nearly five years after the French supermarket chain warned 2017 profit could fall by 12 percent and cut its sales growth target.



It reported weaker than expected first-half earnings as intense competition in the retail sector weighed on margins.

...