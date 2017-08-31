New Uber chief sees IPO in its future: report

Freshly hired Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi met with employees on Wednesday, promising to fight for the company and hinting a stock market debut is in its future.



Khosrowshahi tweeted a picture of his new Uber employee access badge, and said that it functioned as promised.



While speaking with Uber workers, Khosrowshahi shared his opinion that the private company should go public, hinting that could happen in 18 to 36 months, according to The Wall Street Journal and other US media.



Uber announced Tuesday that it hired Expedia boss Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive, hoping that he can steer the ride-sharing service away from the string of controversies it has faced in the past year.



A possible stock market debut for Uber, the world's most valuable private company based on funding rounds, has long been a source of speculation.

...