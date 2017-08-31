Yahoo must face litigation by data breach victims: U.S. judge

A U.S. judge said Yahoo must face nationwide litigation brought on behalf of well over 1 billion users who said their personal information was compromised in three massive data breaches.



The breaches occurred between 2013 and 2016, but Yahoo was slow to disclose them, waiting more than three years to reveal the first.



In a 93-page decision, Koh rejected Yahoo's contention that breach victims lacked standing to sue, and said they could pursue some breach of contract and unfair competition claims.



Koh said some plaintiffs also alleged they had spent money to thwart future identity theft or that fraudsters had misused their data.



Others, meanwhile, could have changed passwords or canceled their accounts to stem losses had Yahoo not delayed disclosing the breaches, the judge said.



The August 2013 breach affected more than 1 billion accounts, while the 2014 breach affected more than 500 million.

...