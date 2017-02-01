Dollar edges up after Trump-fuelled sell-off

The comments sent the yen and euro surging against the dollar Tuesday. The U.S. unit clawed back slightly Wednesday although most high-yielding currencies, including the South Korean won, Australian dollar and Indonesian rupiah, held gains.



The greenback's struggles this week are a far cry from the rally that followed Trump's November election win, when investors bet his plans to cut taxes and spend big on infrastructure would fire the U.S. economy, stoke inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.



Hong Kong was down 0.7 percent in the afternoon, with dealers brushing off data showing Chinese factory activity expanded last month, suggesting the world's number two economy is stabilizing.

...