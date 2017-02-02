VW to pay at least $1.2B to U.S. owners of big diesels

Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to settle claims from U.S. owners of cars with larger diesel engines that the company rigged to cheat on emissions tests.



The proposed settlement filed late Tuesday before Judge Charles R. Breyer in U.S. District Court in San Francisco covers owners of some 78,000 Audi, VW and Porsche cars with 3.0-liter diesel engines.



Volkswagen has already agreed on a $15 billion settlement with owners of some 500,000 smaller, 2.0-liter diesel engines.

