Buffett reveals purchase of $12B of stocks after Trump win

The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has apparently not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.



Buffett revealed that he has bought $12 billion of stock for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. since the Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.



In an interview with talk show host Charlie Rose that aired Friday night, Buffett suggested that Berkshire's postelection stock purchases overall were even higher, reflecting stocks that his deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler bought.



Buffett demurred on whether or not Berkshire had added to its stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines: American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Southwest Airlines Co. and United Continental Holdings Inc.

...