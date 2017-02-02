Apple reclaims smartphone throne

Apple Inc. reclaimed the throne as the world's top smartphone seller for the first time in five years Tuesday, beating out rival Samsung in units shipped for the holiday quarter and boosting revenues with a strong showing for its new, top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus.



But the gains were tempered by Apple's cautious outlook for the current quarter that it mainly attributed to the strong U.S. dollar, which hurts companies like Apple that sell a majority of their products overseas, by forcing them to raise prices, which depresses unit sales, or sacrifice margins.



Apple sold 78.29 million iPhones in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 74.78 million the year before.



Apple may also have benefited from Samsung's much-publicized recall of the its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 .



Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said demand was especially high for the larger iPhone 7 Plus in the fiscal first quarter.



While Apple's revenue from the Greater China region fell 11.6 percent to $16.23 billion for the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri cast the numbers as positive.

