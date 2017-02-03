Trump’s ‘Unlucky Seven’ and trade with the U.S.

Call them the "Unlucky Seven" – the seven countries singled out by U.S. President Donald Trump in his first 10 days in office.



There is a great stake in Iraq. One Iraqi chief executive told me it is comments like that from Trump that quickly erode the trust of allies, particularly those that have experienced a series of ups and downs such as Iraq.



Then there are America's strategic business interests, which Trump touched upon when he talked about Iraq's oil assets.



While CEO of ExxonMobil (now the president's pick for U.S. secretary of state) Rex Tillerson made a big bet on the country.



He entered into a $50 billion joint venture with Shell in southern Iraq and two years later, against the wishes of those in the Iraqi capital, pushed into the semiautonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.



Let's see if it can be sustained in the era of Donald Trump as president.

