US retailer Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump brand

U.S. fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped the Ivanka Trump line of shoes and clothing, citing slow sales after a campaign to boycott stores doing business with the new U.S. president's family.



Nordstrom's decision follows the #GrabYourWallet campaign urging customers to boycott stores doing business with the Trump family, and companies that have supported him.



Trump Organization officials have said that she intends to resign from management positions in her company and her father's company, although according to the watchdog website ProPublica that has yet to happen.

...