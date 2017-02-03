Apple to start building iPhones in India

Apple is to start making iPhones in India this year, a local government official said Friday, as the company seeks to tap into a booming middle class while sales in China slow.



Karnataka's IT minister said Apple had agreed to assemble its hugely popular phones in the southern state, whose capital Bangalore is India's technology hub.



Apple, which has not commented on the minister's statement, remains a relatively small player in India, where sales of its smartphones lag those of rival Samsung.



Apple has only a two percent share of the Indian market, well behind rival Samsung on 23 percent, according to research firm Canalys.



Apple currently sells through third-party retailers in India, which accounts for only around one percent of global iPhone sales.

...