VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about emissions cheating: report

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief has told German investigators that ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn knew about the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scam well before the scandal broke, news weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday.



Piech then asked Winterkorn about it, who assured him that no such document from U.S. officials existed, according to Der Spiegel.



Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that it had installed so-called defeat devices in 11 million diesel engines worldwide to make the cars seem less polluting than they were.



According to Der Spiegel, Piech gave his damning testimony when he was questioned by the prosecutors last year.

