France's Areva picks up Japanese investors

France's troubled nuclear energy company Areva announced Friday that two Japanese companies would take equity stakes as part of its restructuring as investors approved a state bailout.



Shareholders approved almost unanimously a capital increase that will see the French state inject 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) into the parent company Areva SA.



Areva announced on Friday that Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries would each invest 500 million and take a 5 percent stake in NewCo once the French state's investment was completed.



Shares in the company, which debuted at 30.16 euros when the company listed in 2011, have since tumbled and closed at 4.55 euros on Friday.

