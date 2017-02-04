U.S. technology startups panic over immigration ban

The extent of the impact on startups is still unclear, but more than 15 venture capitalists and technology company founders described immediate concerns about the consequences of the travel ban.



Immigrants have been behind many of Silicon Valley's high-flying companies. More than half of all "unicorns" – startups valued at $1 billion or more – have at least one immigrant founder, according to a 2016 study by the National Foundation for American Policy, a nonpartisan think tank based in Arlington, Virginia.



Cowan sits on the board of a cybersecurity company in Israel that has put the brakes on plans to move its headquarters to the United States because its employees are "from all sorts of countries," he said.



A Pakistani founder has decided to start his artificial intelligence company outside the United States rather than incubate it with Bessemer in Silicon Valley, Cowan said.



Amin Shokrollahi, founder and chief executive of Kandou, a semiconductor company, is rethinking his plans to open a U.S. design center to employ at least 20 people.

...