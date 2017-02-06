My theory for investors: Trump is an alien

I know this because I have been reading the Fortean Times (the UK's best journal of the paranormal) and it seems that experiences of alien abduction in the 1980s and 1990s pretty much foretold his coming.



You get the idea: Donald Trump's election is a major turning point.



In the US, Trump appears to be in a constant state of campaign promise fulfilment.



All of this has happened against a very benign ownership background: big institutional investors have had no interest in interrupting the financial beauty of globalisation to fret about its social implications and the individual investor was effectively disenfranchised a decade ago.



Worse will come if Trump goes ahead with plans to remove the "debt shield" – to stop firms deducting interest costs from their tax bills.



Both May and Trump have suggested they want interest rates to rise.



Both have talked about reining in corporate power – about stopping profit shifting in particular, and about price caps. Trump's plan to slash US regulation should in some ways be seen as bad news for big companies.

...