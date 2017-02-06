Brexit already having negative impact on UK business: survey

Britain's economy has performed more strongly than expected since the Brexit vote last June, but an Ipsos Mori survey of more than 100 of the country's top 500 firms found that 58 percent felt the vote to leave had taken a toll.



According to the survey, more than two thirds of those questioned said they had already taken action to respond to the vote, including putting contingency plans in place and analyzing the impact the different relationships Britain could have with the EU following its renegotiation.



Of those taking action, 10 percent said they were moving business outside of Britain.

...