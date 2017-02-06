Ryanair profits down on weaker pound, ticket prices

Profit after tax at Ryanair dropped eight percent in its third quarter after the pound weakened sharply following Britain's decision to exit the EU, the Irish no-frills carrier said Monday.



Net profits fell to 95 million euros ($102 million) in the three months to the end of 2016 compared with the equivalent period a year earlier, the Dublin-based group said in an earnings statement.



Britain accounts for around one-quarter of Ryanair's revenues and converting sterling ticket sales back into euros has hit the airline's bottom line.



Ryanair meanwhile noted that its fuel costs fell by 20 percent per passenger in the third quarter.



Ryanair's average fares dropped 17 percent in the reporting period, offset by a 16-percent rise in passenger traffic.

...