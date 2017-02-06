ECB won't act on temporary inflation spikes: Draghi

The European Central Bank will not tighten policy to counter surging inflation as the rise is temporary and due almost entirely to rising oil prices, ECB President Mario Draghi said Monday, brushing aside calls for the ECB to reduce stimulus.



The ECB's asset buys will be reduced by a quarter from April but are set to continue at least until the end of the year.



Euro zone inflation hit 1.8 percent in January and is likely to exceed the ECB's target of almost 2 percent in the coming months, firming resistance in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, to the ECB's policy of easy cash.

...