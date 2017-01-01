China to tighten controls to curb capital flight

China will further tighten controls on individuals' foreign currency purchases to try to curb massive capital flight from the country as the yuan falls sharply against the dollar.



The equivalent of about one trillion dollars was transferred out of China in 2015 and another $690 billion in the first ten months of 2016, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.



Authorities are trying to support it by buying yuan, drawing on China's foreign exchange reserves which fell by nearly $70 billion in November.

