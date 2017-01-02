Dollar recovers from two-week lows in holiday-thinned market

The dollar recovered from a two-week low against a basket of six major currencies Monday, though trade was thin due to many markets being closed for the New Year holiday.



The dollar finished the year with an almost 4 percent annual rise, the fourth consecutive year of gains.



But the index that measures the currency against six major rivals lost more than 1 percent during the last three days of last week, its weakness exacerbated Friday during a flash surge for the euro in low volumes of trading in Asia.



The euro edged down Monday to $1.0513, while the dollar index climbed quarter of a percent to 102.43, close to the 14-year peak of 103.65 it touched on Dec. 30 .

...