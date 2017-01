European equities got off on the right foot in 2017, pushed higher on Monday by a stellar set of data showing eurozone manufacturing growth at a 68-month high.



Manufacturing in the Netherlands and Austria were also at 68-month highs, with France close behind at a 67-month high, according to IHS Markit.



German manufacturing was at a 35-month high in December, and Italian manufacturing hit a 6-month high despite the political uncertainty of a change of government and a bank bailout.

...