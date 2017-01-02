Germany's Merkel to skip Davos on eve of Trump presidency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is steering clear of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a meeting expected to be dominated by debate over the looming presidency of Donald Trump and rising public anger with elites and globalization.



It is the first time Merkel has missed Davos two years in a row since taking office over 11 years ago and her absence may come as a disappointment to the organizers because her reputation as a steady, principled leader fits well with the theme of this year's conference.



Like Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, who announced in early December that he would not seek a second term next year, will not be in Davos.

...