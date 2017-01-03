Security fears cost French hotels $675 mln in 2016 - research firm

Fear of Islamist attacks kept foreign tourists away from Paris and the Riviera last year, costing French hoteliers an estimated 650 million euros ($675 million) in lost revenue, the head of hotel research firm MKG told Reuters Tuesday.



More than 230 people have been killed in militant attacks in France over the past two years, including 86 during last year's July 14 national holiday celebrations in the Riviera resort of Nice.



Overall RevPAR fell 5.1 percent on average in France last year to 56.30 euros with occupancy rates down by 1.2 percentage points to 64.2 percent and average prices down 3.3 percent.

