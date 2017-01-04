World’s most-paid expats toil in Switzerland

That's the highest in the world and almost twice the global average, according to data published Monday by HSBC Holdings PLC. Switzerland also tops the bank's expat career ranking for a second year.



Of those surveyed by HSBC, 69 percent said their work-life balance had improved in Switzerland and 61 percent said the work culture was better than their home country.



The best employment packages – including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home – are found in Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, according to HSBC, which surveyed 26,871 expats in more than 100 countries.



Lifestyle, however, suffered for some upon moving to Asia as 30 percent of expats in Singapore and 50 percent in Hong Kong reported a decline in work-life balance.

