Paris eyes luring 20,000 bankers from London

Paris could lure as many as 20,000 workers from Britain's finance industry with the exodus potentially starting within weeks as the U.K. begins its withdrawal from the European Union, according to Europlace, the French capital's lobby group.



Europlace's marketing materials show it will extol how Paris already employs more than 180,000 financiers, is home to the region's biggest bond market and boasts the second-largest pool of asset managers.



In the run-up to the June referendum, HSBC Holdings PLC said that it planned to move as many as 1,000 employees to Paris from London if voters backed Brexit, while Citigroup Inc. is now considering relocating some of its London-based equity and interest-rate derivatives traders to Frankfurt.



Although it hosts some of Europe's biggest banks, including Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA, France has nevertheless long lagged behind the U.K. and Germany as an international hub for banking.

...