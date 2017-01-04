LSE sells clearing business to Euronext

The Commission, in a document on the issue, has not made clear if the sale of the French clearing business, LCH Clearnet SA, would be enough to dispel its concerns, two sources told Reuters.



LSE and Deutsche Boerse plan to formally submit the Clearnet SA sale as a remedy to the European Commission's concerns in the next few days sources told Reuters.



Deutsche Boerse is hoping that the European Commission will treat over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives contracts and on-exchange traded derivatives as two separate markets, sticking to a market definition the Commission confirmed back in 2012 .

...