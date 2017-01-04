US Fed policymakers agree Trump fiscal boost poses inflation risk

Almost all U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers thought the economy could grow more quickly because of fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration and many were eyeing faster interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank's December meeting showed.



That was seen as the Fed's first reaction to Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 election.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen told reporters following the December rate hike that Trump's election had put the central bank under a "cloud of uncertainty".



Prices on interest rate futures suggest Wall Street investors are betting the Fed will next raise rates in June and might only hike twice by the end of the year, according to CME Group.

