Tillerson, Exxon part ways ahead of Senate confirmation

Rex Tillerson, the nominee of President-elect Donald Trump for secretary of state, is severing ties with ExxonMobil through a $180 million retirement package one week before his Senate confirmation hearing begins.



Tillerson, who worked for Exxon for more than 40 years, would have reached the company's mandatory retirement age of 65 by March, after which he would have received the payout from Exxon over a period of 10 years.



Tillerson began his career at Exxon straight out of the University of Texas at Austin in 1975 .

...