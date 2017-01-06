Dollar plummets to three-week low

The dollar fell to a three-week low against a basket of major currencies Thursday after U.S. inflation and unemployment data failed to reverse a downtrend that followed some of the biggest gains on record for China's yuan.



That in turn triggered profit-taking on the dollar, which fell to its lowest since Dec. 14 as more investors piled on.



The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six world currencies, dropped 1.3 percent to 101.370 .



The dollar was last down 1.65 percent against the yen and more than 1.1 percent lower versus the euro and Swiss franc.

