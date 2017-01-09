Despite redesign, Camry's reign as top US car in jeopardy

The Toyota Camry has been the nation's top-selling vehicle for 15 years, if you exclude pickup trucks.



The CR-V, for instance, outsold the Camry an uncharacteristic five months last year.



Few details have been released, but executives say the 2018 Camry will get a more rounded look.



A sportier look may be too little to help the Camry or any midsize car given the seismic consumer shift to SUVs.



Toyota sold more than 400,000 Camrys annually from 2012 to 2015, but sales dropped 9.5 percent to about 389,000 last year, according to Ward's Automotive.



If Camry sales this year fall by the same amount as 2016, and the CR-V and RAV4 grow even slightly, both will pass the Camry.

...