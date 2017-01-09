UK government no longer biggest Lloyds bank investor

The British government is no longer the biggest shareholder in state-rescued Lloyds bank, after selling another tranche of shares, the two sides announced Monday.



The government has since gradually sold down its original 43-percent stake in the bank and the Treasury Monday said it had recouped more than £18.0 billion ($22.1 billion, 21 billion euros) from share sales.



Last month, Lloyds bought Bank of America's U.K. credit card division MBNA for £1.9 billion in the first acquisition since its government bailout.

...