Tesco hails rising sales over Christmas period

Supermarket chain Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, announced Thursday rising sales during the festive period, which followed a strong third quarter despite uncertainty over Brexit.



Total group sales jumped 6.5 percent during Tesco's third quarter to the end of November compared with a year earlier. In the following six weeks, sales grew by 4.3 percent.



British food-to-clothing retailer Marks and Spencer jumped 2.7 percent after the group revealed a return to sales growth in its clothing division for the first time in almost two years.

