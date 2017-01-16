If out of single market, Britain may change economic model

Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if it were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access, British Finance Minister Phillip Hammond said in a German newspaper interview published Sunday.



In a thinly veiled threat that Britain could use its corporate tax as a form of leverage in Brexit negotiations, Hammond told Welt am Sonntag he hoped Britain would remain a European-style economy with corresponding tax and regulation systems.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the EU must consider limiting Britain's access to its market if London fails to accept the bloc's "four freedoms" in Brexit negotiations.



Senior EU leaders have warned Britain there could be no "cherry-picking," and Merkel has urged the 27 remaining EU states not to allow themselves to be divided.

